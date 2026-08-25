ETHUSD has entered a local correction, but its fundamental potential remains intact amid record corporate accumulation of the asset and steady capital inflows into US ETFs. The price currently stands at 2,480. Discover more in our analysis for 25 August 2026.
ETHUSD has begun a local correction, but its fundamental potential remains intact amid record corporate accumulation of the asset and steady capital inflows into US ETFs, with the price currently hovering at 2,480.
The ETHUSD price has entered a correction phase as buyers have so far failed to break above the key resistance level at 2,535 USD. Despite the pause in bullish momentum, the fundamental backdrop remains strong. Since the start of August, ETHUSD has gained more than 39%.
The main market sensation was the publication of a report by BitMine Immersion Inc. The company announced that it had accumulated 5,847,611 ETH on its balance sheet, representing 4.8% of the coin's total global supply. The fact that 87% of this amount is locked in staking removes a huge amount of liquidity from the open market, creating a supply shortage and supporting prices over the long term.
Additional support for the asset comes from US Ethereum ETFs, which have recorded net capital inflows for the third consecutive trading session. Large funds continue to actively buy ETH amid a broad decline in US Treasury yields.
ETHUSD remains above the EMA-65, indicating increasing bullish pressure. However, upward momentum is slowing near 2,535 USD, while ETHUSD price action analysis suggests a Triangle pattern is forming. Today's ETHUSD forecast points to a bullish scenario with potential for a move towards 2,725 USD.
The technical picture remains favourable for buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator is testing an ascending support line, which could trigger an imminent rise. A confident breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern, with the price consolidating above 2,545 USD, would provide an additional signal in favour of further growth. This would confirm the pattern’s signal, which could strengthen the bullish momentum.
However, the risk of an alternative scenario remains. If sellers regain control of the market, a breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidation below 2,435 USD would signal the end of the bullish momentum. In this case, the likelihood of a deep correction would increase.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A Triangle pattern is forming within the consolidation. A breakout above the pattern’s upper boundary and consolidation above 2,545 would create conditions for opening long positions.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A breakout below the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidation below 2,435 would indicate the end of the bullish momentum and the formation of a downward correction.
The trade idea is valid until 26 August 2026, 12:00 AM (server time, UTC+3)
The main risk to the ETHUSD upside scenario remains buyers' failure to overcome the 2,535 USD resistance level, which could lead to prolonged consolidation within the Triangle pattern. If sellers regain the upper hand and consolidate below 2,435 USD, this would signal the end of the bullish momentum.
Despite the local correction in ETHUSD, fundamental demand and the technical picture indicate a high probability of further growth towards 2,725 USD following a confident breakout above 2,545 USD. However, a consolidation below the critical support level at 2,435 USD would signal a shift in the current momentum.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.