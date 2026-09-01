After a sharp rise, the price continues to consolidate as part of a correction, currently trading at 2,444.00. Discover more in our analysis for 1 September 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

Inflows into spot ETFs remain one of Ethereum’s main drivers

The emergence of staking products addresses one of the main drawbacks of the first Ethereum ETFs

ETHUSD forecast for 1 September 2026: 2,415.00 and 2,530.00

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Ethereum price forecast takes into account that the price is trading around 2,444.00 USD while forming a correction.

Inflows into spot ETFs remain one of Ethereum’s main drivers. Corporate reserves are providing additional support: BitMine continues to actively accumulate ETH, with its total holdings approaching 5.9 million ETH. This reduces the number of coins available on the market and strengthens the institutional narrative around Ethereum.

Around 34% of the ETH supply is already staked, equivalent to approximately 41 million coins. At the same time, the development of US staking ETFs is making Ethereum more attractive to investors who want to earn a return from holding the asset rather than relying solely on price appreciation.

The emergence of staking products addresses one of the main drawbacks of the first Ethereum ETFs: investors can benefit not only from an increase in the ETH price but also from staking yields. This could potentially broaden the pool of institutional buyers.

Following the recent increase in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, the cryptocurrency market has gained another source of uncertainty. Higher capital costs and US bond yields could limit inflows into ETH and other risk assets.

The ETHUSD forecast for 1 September 2026 takes into account that the main drivers of Ethereum price movements are institutional ETH accumulation, ETF inflows, the development of staking, and Ethereum’s significant role in DeFi and stablecoins. At the same time, further dynamics will depend heavily on Federal Reserve monetary policy: a more hawkish stance could temporarily outweigh the positive factors within the Ethereum ecosystem itself.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the ETHUSD price formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may continue its upward wave as the signal plays out, with the upside target at the 2,530.00 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, today’s ETHUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test the 2,415.00 support level. A rebound from this mark could then lead to a continued rise.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 2,530.00 and 2,665.00

Key support levels: 2,415.00 and 2,350.00





Ethereum trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 2,530.00, would create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 2,444.00

Entry price: 2,530.00

Stop loss: 2,500.00

Take profit: 2,665.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 2,415.00 support level would signal the end of the bullish momentum and a continued correction.

Entry price: 2,415.00

Stop loss: 2,440.00

Take profit: 2,350.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until midnight on 4 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to further ETHUSD growth remains buyers’ failure to overcome the 2,530.00 USD resistance level, which could lead to a prolonged correction. If sellers regain control and consolidate below 2,415.00 USD, this would signal the end of the bullish momentum.

Summary

Inflows into spot ETFs are providing additional support for ETHUSD, but the price continues to correct. Today’s ETHUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards 2,530.00 after the correction is complete.

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