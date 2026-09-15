ETHUSD remains under pressure after another failed test of a strong resistance level, with the price currently trading at 2,480 USD. For more details, see our analysis for 15 September 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

There is a risk of a Double Top reversal pattern forming

Analysts note growing institutional demand for Ethereum and maintain a positive long-term outlook

ETHUSD forecast for 15 September 2026: 2,150

Fundamental analysis

ETHUSD is declining after another rebound from the strong 2,520 USD resistance level. Buyers have unsuccessfully attempted to break above this mark for 23 consecutive trading sessions, indicating that sellers retain the upper hand near the key resistance zone. The nearest support level is located at 2,365 USD. A breakout below it could intensify downward pressure and create conditions for a Double Top reversal pattern to form.

At the same time, fundamental support for Ethereum remains fairly strong. Bitmine made another large ETH purchase worth about 68 million USD, continuing its strategy of increasing Ethereum's share on its balance sheet towards a 5% target. Analysts note strengthening institutional demand and maintain a positive long-term outlook on the asset.

Capital inflows into US spot Ether ETFs also continue, although their current scale remains moderate. In the short term, the key driver for ETHUSD is the US Federal Reserve meeting: a rate hike or hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve chairman could boost demand for the USD and trigger the liquidation of long positions in the cryptocurrency market. At the same time, continued dovish Fed rhetoric and further institutional demand could limit Ethereum's downside potential and support buyers' attempts to retest the 2,520 USD resistance level.

Technical outlook

ETHUSD remains above the EMA-65, indicating that buyers still have upside potential. However, bulls' renewed attempts to break above the 2,520 USD resistance level are again encountering active selling pressure. Today's ETHUSD forecast suggests a downward move, with potential for a decline towards 2,150 USD.

The technical picture is gradually shifting in favour of sellers. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover in overbought territory, indicating a possible strengthening of downward momentum. A breakout below the lower boundary of the Double Top reversal pattern and price consolidation below 2,365 USD would further confirm the scenario. In this case, sellers would receive a signal for the pattern to play out, with the prospect of a deeper ETHUSD decline.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains. If buyers consolidate above the 2,520 USD resistance level, this would invalidate the bearish scenario and open the door for continued upward movement.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 2,520 and 2,725

Key support levels: 2,150 and 1,955





Ethereum trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

Consolidation of ETHUSD below the lower boundary of the Double Top reversal pattern would signal sustained bearish momentum.

Current price: 2,480

Entry price: 2,465

Stop loss: 2,545

Take profit: 2,150

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 19 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to the ETHUSD downside scenario are continued dovish US Federal Reserve rhetoric and capital inflows from institutional investors willing to buy the asset on dips.

Summary

The prolonged struggle by buyers against the 2,520 USD resistance level increases the risk of ETHUSD falling towards 2,365 USD. Nevertheless, institutional demand from Bitmine and ETF inflows could bolster the token if dovish US Federal Reserve rhetoric limits US dollar strength.

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