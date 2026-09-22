ETHUSD is correcting after the previous session's sharp rally, with the market focused on profit-taking. The current price is 2,729 USD. Find out more in our analysis for 22 September 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

ETHUSD is correcting after the previous session's sharp rally

Interest in Ethereum among large market participants remains high

ETHUSD forecast for 22 September 2026: 2,890

Fundamental analysis

ETHUSD is correcting after the previous session's sharp rally amid profit-taking and a reduction in overcrowded long positions. At the same time, interest from large market participants remains high, while the declining supply of Ethereum on exchanges provides additional support to prices. Flows into US Ethereum ETFs remain mixed: some trading sessions have seen significant capital inflows, while weekly data point to alternating inflows and outflows.

In the medium term, market participants are also focused on Ethereum network development and preparations for the Glamsterdam upgrade. Testing of the upgrade is continuing, and the launch of the Sepolia testnet is scheduled for October. Expectations surrounding further network development are sustaining investor interest in Ethereum despite the current correction.

If demand remains strong, buyers could attempt to resume the rally once profit-taking subsides. However, stronger selling and weaker demand for risk assets could put additional pressure on ETHUSD and deepen the current correction.

Technical outlook

ETHUSD has consolidated below the EMA-65 line, indicating that selling pressure remains, although it is still too early to speak of a full price reversal. Today's ETHUSD forecast suggests a continuation of the upward move towards the 2,890 USD target.

The technical picture is gradually shifting in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bullish crossover near the oversold zone, indicating the potential for stronger upward momentum. An additional bullish signal would be a breakout above the upper boundary of the descending correction channel, followed by consolidation above 2,745 USD.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains. If sellers manage to consolidate the price below the 2,695 USD support level, this would invalidate the bullish scenario and create conditions for a continuation of the downward move.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 2,745 and 2,890

Key support levels: 2,695 and 2,555





Ethereum trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending correction channel, followed by consolidation above 2,745 USD, would indicate stronger bullish momentum.

Current price: 2,729

Entry price: 2,745

Stop Loss: 2,725

Take Profit: 2,890

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:7

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 26 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish scenario remains persistent selling pressure and buyers' inability to consolidate above the upper boundary of the descending channel. A further increase in selling and a breakout below the 2,695 USD support level could invalidate the bullish scenario and lead to a continuation of the downward correction.

Summary

ETHUSD technical analysis is gradually shifting in favour of buyers, although the price remains under selling pressure and the bullish scenario still requires confirmation. A breakout and consolidation above 2,890 USD would open the way for further gains.

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