The ETHUSD rate remains within a 12-day sideways range as the probability of an October Fed rate hike falls to 23%. The price is currently hovering at 2,695 USD. Discover more in our analysis for 6 October 2026.

ETHUSD forecast: key takeaways

Large ETH holders have resumed accumulating the asset

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded positive net capital inflows for the first time in a month

ETHUSD forecast for 6 October 2026: 3,025 USD

Fundamental analysis

ETHUSD is declining, but the pair continues to trade within a sideways range for the 12th consecutive session. Despite local selling pressure, ETHUSD is receiving fundamental support from a sharp easing of investors’ hawkish expectations. Following the release of moderate US PCE inflation data, the market-implied probability of another Federal Reserve rate hike at the October meeting fell to 23%.

One of the main events for the Ethereum ecosystem today will be the activation of the Glamsterdam hard fork on the Sepolia testnet. The upgrade includes a series of technical changes, including separating block building and block proposing through the ePBS mechanism, as well as introducing block access lists. These solutions aim to enhance network performance and create conditions for its further development.

An additional stabilising factor for Ethereum is the renewed interest from major institutional players. According to the latest reports from blockchain analysts, major addresses have resumed accumulating the asset ahead of the Glamsterdam upgrade, and aggregate net capital inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive for the first time in a month.

Technical outlook

The Ethereum price remains above the EMA-65, indicating sustained buying pressure. Today’s ETHUSD forecast suggests further growth towards 3,025 USD.

The technical picture remains in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator formed a bullish crossover after rebounding from the support line, pointing to a likely strengthening of bullish momentum. An additional signal in favour of further growth would be a breakout above the upper boundary of the range, with the price consolidating above 2,770 USD.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains. If sellers push the price below the 2,620 USD support level and gain a foothold there, this would invalidate the bullish scenario and open the way for a continued downward move.

ETHUSD overview

Asset: ETHUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 2,770 and 3,025

Key support levels: 2,620 and 2,360





Ethereum trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the range’s upper boundary, with the price consolidating above 2,770 USD, would indicate accelerating growth and the development of bullish momentum towards 3,025 USD.

Current price: 2,695

Entry price: 2,770

Stop loss: 2,690

Take profit: 3,025

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 11 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish ETHUSD scenario remains continued selling pressure despite positive signals from technical indicators. A consolidation below 2,620 USD would invalidate the bullish scenario, while a failure to break above the 2,770 USD resistance level could lead to further price consolidation.

Summary

The ETHUSD forecast for 6 October 2026 indicates upside potential towards 3,025 USD, supported by the price holding above EMA-65 and a bullish signal from the Stochastic Oscillator. A breakout above the 2,770 USD resistance level would confirm the buyers’ advantage.

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