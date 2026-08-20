SOLUSD continues to strengthen today amid the development of regulated infrastructure. The current SOLUSD rate stands at 85.85. For more details, see our analysis for 20 August 2026.

SOLUSD forecast: key takeaways

Spot products on Solana continue to attract capital

The Alpenglow upgrade is expected to significantly accelerate transaction finality

SOLUSD forecast for 20 August 2026: 89.00 or 83.60

Fundamental analysis

Today’s Solana price forecast takes into account that the price continues its upward wave, trading around 85.85.

Spot products on Solana continue to attract capital, while interest from large investors is supported by the development of regulated infrastructure. An additional positive factor is Bitwise’s plans to tokenise its Solana staking ETF through Superstate.

The main fundamental driver for the ecosystem is Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly accelerate transaction finality, with a target of around 150 ms compared to approximately 12.8 seconds for the current TowerBFT finalisation. According to the Solana Foundation’s plan, the first phase of Alpenglow is scheduled for Q3 2026.

Solana infrastructure upgrades are aimed at reducing data storage costs and increasing transaction capacity. This could improve the economics for developers and expand network use in DeFi, payments, and the tokenisation of real-world assets.

The SOLUSD forecast for 20 August 2026 takes into account that US legislation on the structure of the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain. This is important for Solana due to its growing institutional presence: delays to new rules could slow the launch of financial products and capital inflows into the ecosystem.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the SOLUSD price formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, quotes continue their upward trajectory following the pattern signal, with the upside target at the 89.00 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the door for continued upward momentum.

At the same time, SOLUSD technical analysis for today also suggests another scenario. Quotes could form a correction and test the 83.60 support level. After a rebound, the price could continue to rise.

SOLUSD overview

Asset: SOLUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 87.14 and 89.00

Key support levels: 83.60 and 78.50





Solana trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 87.14 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and open the way towards the next resistance level at 89.00.

Take Profit: 89.00

Stop Loss: 87.00

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the 83.60 support level would indicate a correction and create conditions for opening short positions.

Take Profit: 78.50

Stop Loss: 83.95

Risk factors

The main risks for SOL are associated with the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market and its dependence on overall demand for risk assets: a stronger dollar, rising bond yields, or a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy could trigger a significant decline in SOL even amid positive internal news. An additional risk is regulatory uncertainty and SOL’s dependence on overall risk appetite in the cryptocurrency market.

Summary

The main drivers for the Solana price are institutional demand, the development of staking products, and preparations for Alpenglow, which is expected to significantly improve network efficiency. SOLUSD technical analysis for today suggests that quotes could rise towards 89.00 after a correction.

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