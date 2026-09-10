The SOLUSD rate is declining amid a drop in institutional inflows into spot ETFs, with the price currently at 101.17. Discover more in our analysis for 10 September 2026.
SOLUSD has declined for the fourth consecutive trading session. Sellers are aiming to test the key 98.35 USD support level; a breakout below this mark would confirm the formation of a Double Top pattern and open the door for a further decline towards 88.45 USD.
Additional pressure on SOLUSD comes from a sharp slowdown in inflows into spot Solana ETFs. According to SoSoValue, net inflows into nine funds totalled just 6.18 million USD in the week to 4 September, compared to 153.87 million USD a week earlier, representing a decline of around 96%. At the same time, the funds’ total assets decreased only slightly to 1.41 billion USD, while weekly net flows remained positive. Overall, while the data does not yet indicate a broad investor exodus from SOLUSD, it does point to a significant weakening of institutional demand following strong capital inflows in late August.
At the same time, large market participants are showing interest in SOL near current levels. According to CoinGlass, five large addresses opened long positions in Solana totalling approximately 9.11 million USD between 7 and 8 September, when the cryptocurrency was trading in the 100.00–103.00 USD range. This may indicate that major investors expect prices to recover.
The SOLUSD price has consolidated below the EMA-65, indicating easing buying pressure. The SOLUSD forecast for today suggests a further downward move towards 84.05 USD.
The technical picture indicates a high probability of this scenario materialising. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover, confirming increased selling pressure. A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, followed by consolidation below 98.65 USD, would further confirm continued declines. This scenario would increase the likelihood of completing a Double Top pattern and strengthen the downward momentum.
An alternative scenario suggests stronger buying pressure. If the price breaks above the upper boundary of the current consolidation and consolidates above 110.05 USD, this would signal the end of the corrective move and open the wat for a new upward impulse.
Trading scenario (Sell Stop)
A further decline, with the price consolidating below 98.65, would indicate a breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish channel and create conditions for a new downward momentum.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 15 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the SOLUSD bearish scenario is a breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 110.05 USD, which would signal the end of the corrective move and a transition to a new upward impulse.
The current decline in the Solana price is driven by a sharp 96% drop in institutional demand. However, the potential for a full-blown bearish reversal remains limited, as major market participants are showing a willingness to defend current levels.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.