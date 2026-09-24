SOLUSD is holding around 115.59 after a strong September rally, while the value of tokenised real-world assets on the Solana network has reached a new all-time high. Find out more in our analysis for 24 September 2026.

SOLUSD forecast: key takeaways

The total value of RWA in the Solana ecosystem reached 4.6 billion USD, up 11.47% over the past 30 days

The number of tokenised-asset holders rose to 685,850, signalling rapid expansion in network usage

SOLUSD forecast for 24 September 2026: 120.15

Fundamental analysis

Solana continues to strengthen its position in the tokenised real-world asset segment amid high activity from users and DeFi platforms. According to the latest on-chain data, the value of distributed assets on the network reached 4.49 billion USD, while the total RWA figure stood at around 4.6 billion USD, setting a new all-time high.

Over the past 30 days, the volume of tokenised assets increased by 11.47%. At the same time, the number of RWA holders rose to 685,850, with a significant part of the increase occurring in September. This trend indicates an acceleration in user and capital inflows into Solana services related to tokenisation and stablecoins.

Growth in the RWA segment is becoming an additional fundamental driver for the network alongside its traditionally high DeFi activity. Fast transaction processing and relatively low fees continue to support interest in Solana from institutional and infrastructure participants.

At the same time, following SOL's notable rise in recent weeks, short-term dynamics are increasingly dependent on buyers' ability to hold the levels already reached. Continued growth in on-chain activity supports the medium-term backdrop, although technically the market is still consolidating after the move towards 120.

The SOLUSD outlook is moderately bullish.

Technical outlook

On the H4 timeframe, SOLUSD maintains a bullish structure after a sharp rise from the 100 area. The price reached the 119–120 zone before correcting and is now consolidating around 115.59. The pair remains above the key 112.50 support level, so the underlying uptrend remains intact.

MACD remains above the zero line, although the indicator line is below the signal line, indicating that the previous bullish momentum has slowed. The Stochastic Oscillator, by contrast, is turning upwards, creating conditions for another attempt to rise.

To confirm the continuation of the upward move, SOLUSD needs to break above the 117.60 resistance level. Consolidation above it would open the way for another test of 120.15. A decline below 112.50 would weaken the bullish structure and increase the probability of a deeper correction towards 109.95.

SOLUSD overview

Asset: SOLUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 117.60 and 120.15

Key support levels: 112.50 and 109.95





Solana trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the local resistance level at 117.60 would confirm the resumption of bullish momentum after the current correction and create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 115.59

Entry level: 117.70

Take Profit: 120.15

Stop Loss: 116.45

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:1.96

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 25 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish SOLUSD scenario is buyers failing to push the price back above 117.60 after the strong September rally. Weaker activity in the cryptocurrency market or profit-taking could push the price back towards 112.50. A breakout below this support level would signal a deterioration in the technical picture and increase the probability of a correction towards 109.95.

Summary

SOLUSD is consolidating after a strong rally but remains broadly bullish. Today's SOLUSD forecast for 24 September 2026 does not rule out a rise towards 117.60 and then 120.15.

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