Ripple is supported by inflows into spot ETFs and RLUSD growth above 2 billion USD. The XRPUSD rate currently stands at 1.4335. Discover more in our analysis for 26 August 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

Spot XRP ETFs in the US continue to attract capital actively

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has exceeded a market capitalisation of 2 billion USD for the first time

XRPUSD forecast for 26 August 2026: 1.5170 or 1.3970

Fundamental analysis

The XRP price is undergoing a correction after its recent rise and is testing the 1.4335 level.

Spot XRP ETFs in the US continue to attract capital actively, with total inflows already approaching 1.4 billion USD. This further highlights the role of institutional demand as a separate driver for XRP.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has exceeded a market capitalisation of 2 billion USD for the first time, with nearly 1 billion USD of this amount coming from the XRP Ledger. The more actively RLUSD is used, the greater the activity and load within the XRPL ecosystem, which in turn increases its visibility among institutional participants.

Ripple, along with Clearpool and Cicada, is developing an initiative that aims to open up RLUSD settlements to fintech and payment companies. If this model gains traction, it could significantly increase the use of the XRP Ledger in corporate financial transactions.

However, even with strong ETF inflows, the market remains sensitive to changes in interest in cryptocurrencies. Rapid growth in RLUSD does not mean that demand specifically for XRP will increase to the same extent, as some settlements may take place directly through the stablecoin itself.

The XRPUSD forecast for 26 August 2026 takes into account that the main sources of support for Ripple at present are inflows into spot ETFs, RLUSD growth above 2 billion USD, the development of institutional lending, and the continued strengthening of XRPL. However, for sustainable long-term growth in XRP, the expansion of the Ripple ecosystem must generate additional demand specifically for XRP rather than only for RLUSD and the XRPL infrastructure.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, prices may form an upward wave as the pattern signal develops, with the upside target at the 1.5170 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for a continued uptrend.

At the same time, today’s XRPUSD technical analysis also suggests another scenario. The price may form a corrective wave and test the support level around 1.3970 before rebounding and resuming growth.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1.5170 and 1.6600

Key support levels: 1.3970 and 1.3100





XRP trading scenarios for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 1.5170 resistance level would confirm renewed bullish momentum in XRPUSD and create conditions for further growth.

Current price: 1.4335

Entry level: 1.5170

Take profit: 1.5870

Stop loss: 1.5070

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:7

Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout and consolidation below the 1.3970 support level would indicate a return of sellers and a deeper correction.

Entry level: 1.3970

Take profit: 1.3100

Stop loss: 1.4070

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:8

The trade idea is valid until midnight on 31 August 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The growth of RLUSD, institutional products, and XRPL is positive for the ecosystem, but if ETF inflows weaken and RLUSD usage outpaces XRP usage, the token’s potential for further growth could be limited.

Summary

The fundamental backdrop for XRP remains moderately positive: institutional inflows into ETFs, the growth of RLUSD, and the development of XRPL continue to support interest in the Ripple ecosystem. However, the sustainability of further growth will depend on how effectively the expansion of the infrastructure generates real demand specifically for XRP, rather than primarily for RLUSD.

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