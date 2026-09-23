XRP is correcting after a sharp rally. The current price is 1.6140. Find out more in our analysis for 23 September 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

US spot XRP ETFs previously recorded 11 consecutive trading sessions of inflows

The US Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act after a vote

XRPUSD forecast for 23 September 2026: 1.6600

Fundamental analysis

XRP is correcting after the rally and is testing the 1.6140 level.

US spot XRP ETFs previously recorded 11 consecutive trading sessions of inflows, totalling around 170 million USD, while cumulative inflows since launch reached approximately 1.68 billion USD. This confirms sustained institutional interest in XRP. However, inflows have become less stable in recent days: on 19 September, two US XRP ETFs recorded combined outflows of around 5.15 million USD, highlighting the dependence of demand on broader investor sentiment.

The US Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act after a 49–50 vote, delaying final legislative rules for crypto assets. This keeps uncertainty elevated for XRP and the broader crypto market.

The company is developing areas related to tokenisation and institutional financial services. At the same time, some new products make extensive use of RLUSD, so the direct impact of this expansion on demand for XRP remains mixed.

The XRPUSD forecast for 23 September 2026 takes into account that Ripple's main support comes from institutional demand through ETFs and the expansion of the Ripple ecosystem, including RLUSD. The main risks are unstable ETF inflows and the lack of final regulatory clarity in the US. It is particularly important that the growth of Ripple's infrastructure gradually generates real demand specifically for XRP rather than predominantly for RLUSD.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price could continue the upward wave as the pattern signal plays out, with resistance around 1.6600 serving as the upside target. A breakout above this level would open the way for a continuation of the uptrend.

At the same time, today's XRPUSD technical analysis also allows for another scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test support around 1.5685 before rebounding and resuming its rise.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1.6600 and 1.7000

Key support levels: 1.5685 and 1.4700





XRP trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, followed by consolidation above 1.6600, would indicate a resumption of the uptrend and further gains in XRPUSD, with 1.7000 as the target.

Current price: 1.6140

Entry level: 1.6600

Take Profit: 1.7000

Stop Loss: 1.6540

Risk-to-reward ratio: above 1:6

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 on 25 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish scenario is unstable ETF inflows and the lack of final regulatory clarity in the US. Hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric could provide an additional negative trigger.

Summary

XRPUSD is correcting today after a sharp rally. Supported by institutional demand through ETFs and the expansion of the Ripple ecosystem, the pair could resume its upward trend and test the 1.7000 level.

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