Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, XRP is attempting to recover after its decline. The current price is 1.4714. Discover more in our analysis for 7 October 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

US spot XRP ETFs continue to attract net capital inflows

On 6 October, Ripple announced that it was strengthening its partnership with Brevan Howard

Today, the market is awaiting the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting

XRPUSD forecast for 7 October 2026: 1.6965

Fundamental analysis

The fundamental outlook for XRPUSD today appears moderately positive, driven primarily by institutional demand and the expansion of the Ripple ecosystem. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment remains a source of risk. The XRP price is forming a correction after its decline and is testing the 1.4714 level.

US spot XRP ETFs continue to attract net capital inflows. According to the latest data, total investment since launch has already reached nearly 1.68 billion USD, indicating that interest from large investors remains resilient.

On 6 October, Ripple announced that it was strengthening its partnership with Brevan Howard, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. This once again confirms that the company continues to expand its infrastructure into the professional financial sector.

In the second quarter, tokenised assets and RLUSD on the XRPL network rose noticeably in value, while trading volume on the main DEX also increased year-on-year. At the same time, the number of active accounts declined, meaning that growth is still being driven mainly by large transactions and institutional infrastructure.

Today, the market is awaiting the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. The likelihood of a rate hike as early as October has fallen to around 20.0%. This could support cryptocurrencies, although a strong dollar and high US bond yields remain sources of pressure.

The key supportive drivers are continued inflows into XRP ETFs, the expansion of Ripple’s institutional business, and rising activity in XRPL/RLUSD. The main risk remains the broader macroeconomic environment: a strong dollar and uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s policy path could dampen demand for XRP.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, XRPUSD formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the price may form an upward wave as the signal develops, with the upside target at the 1.5300 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for a continuation of the uptrend.

At the same time, today’s XRPUSD technical analysis also suggests another possible scenario. The price may form a corrective wave and test the 1.4500 support level before rising.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1.5300 and 1.5985

Key support levels: 1.4500 and 1.3738





XRP trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, with the price consolidating above 1.5300, would indicate a resumption of the uptrend and continued growth in XRPUSD quotes, with the target at 1.5985.

Current price: 1.4714

Entry level: 1.5300

Take profit: 1.5985

Stop loss: 1.5220

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:6

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 12 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks for XRPUSD remain further tightening of Fed monetary policy, a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields, and a possible decline in capital inflows into cryptocurrency ETFs. Additional pressure could come from unfavourable changes in US digital asset regulation and a decline in investors’ overall risk appetite.

Summary

The XRPUSD forecast for 7 October 2026 is moderately positive, although the main risk remains the broader macroeconomic environment. Today’s XRPUSD technical analysis suggests a rise in the XRP price towards 1.5300.

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