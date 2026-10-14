Ahead of the US inflation data release, XRP is trading within a sideways channel, with the price currently at 1.3732. For more details, see our analysis for 14 October 2026.

XRPUSD forecast: key takeaways

US spot XRP ETFs attracted around 11 million USD during the trading week of 5–9 October

On 12 October, Standard Chartered announced the launch of institutional custody services for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger network

Today, the market is awaiting the release of US inflation data

XRPUSD forecast for 14 October 2026: 1.6965

Fundamental analysis

XRPUSD fundamental analysis points to persistent conflicting factors that could shape future price movements. The main pressure on the cryptocurrency market currently comes from shifting expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The resilience of the US economy, persistent inflationary pressures, and high US Treasury yields are prompting investors to reassess their expectations for future interest rate movements. With borrowing costs remaining relatively high, the appeal of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, may diminish.

In early October, the adverse impact of macroeconomic factors intensified significantly. Rising global oil prices and higher US Treasury yields were accompanied by a stronger dollar, triggering a decline in major cryptocurrencies. XRP also came under pressure as investors began favouring more conservative financial instruments.

At the same time, XRP's fundamental outlook is supported by the continued development of Ripple's payment infrastructure and expanding cooperation with major financial institutions. One of the most significant developments was Standard Chartered's announcement on 12 October that it was launching institutional custody services for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger network. In addition, the bank is working with Ripple and LMAX Group to use RLUSD as collateral in financial transactions.

Technical outlook

On the daily XRPUSD chart, the price is recovering from the August decline before entering a consolidation phase. On the H4 chart, a resistance level has formed at 1.4190, with support at 1.3090. The upward movement is highly likely to continue, with the upside target at the D1 resistance level at 1.6965. A breakout above this mark would open the way for the uptrend to continue.

However, today's technical analysis of XRPUSD also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and break below the support level around 1.3090. Nevertheless, the overall trend would remain bullish.

XRPUSD overview

Asset: XRPUSD

Timeframe: H4 (intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 1.4190 and 1.6965

Key support levels: 1.3090 and 0.9845





XRP trading scenario for today

Main scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout above the resistance level, with the price consolidating above 1.4190, would signal the resumption of the uptrend and further gains in XRPUSD, with the target at 1.6965.

Current price: 1.3732

Entry level: 1.4200

Stop loss: 1.3080

Take profit: 1.6965

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2.47

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 on 21 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to XRPUSD stem from the Federal Reserve’s continued tight monetary policy, a strengthening US dollar, and waning investor interest in risk assets. Additional pressure on prices could come from weaker institutional demand, an increase in the supply of XRP tokens, and deteriorating conditions in the cryptocurrency market.

Summary

XRPUSD analysis indicates that the digital asset retains long-term potential thanks to the development of Ripple's payment infrastructure, expanding institutional cooperation, and reduced regulatory uncertainty. However, in the short term, the market is primarily influenced by unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and weakening demand for risk assets. Today's technical analysis of XRPUSD suggests that the XRP price could rise towards 1.6965.

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