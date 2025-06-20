The AUDUSD pair recovered to 0.6489 on Friday. Further gains may be limited due to Middle East tensions. Discover more in our analysis for 20 June 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

The AUDUSD pair rose and paused

Middle East tensions pose downside risks

AUDUSD forecast for 20 June 2025: 0.6509

Fundamental analysis

The AUDUSD rate reached 0.6489, but its future path remains uncertain. The market appears inclined towards growth, yet that may be delayed due to the escalation of the Middle East conflict and the potential involvement of the US.

Global markets remain cautious as Washington weighs its next move: Donald Trump is considering direct military strikes against Iran, with a decision expected within two weeks.

The AUD received some support after the People’s Bank of China kept lending rates unchanged, which boosted sentiment regarding regional demand.

Domestically, attention turned to a mixed Australian employment report. It did not alter expectations much: the likelihood of a Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut in July is still estimated at 75%. Focus now shifts to upcoming PMI data, which could shed light on the direction of the Australian economy.

The AUDUSD forecast is cautious.

AUDUSD technical analysis

The AUDUSD H4 chart shows market indecision between continuing the rebound or slipping lower. If the pair breaks above 0.6494, the next upside target could be 0.6509.





Summary

The AUDUSD pair remains undecided in the short term. The AUDUSD forecast for today, 20 June 2025, suggests that the upward wave could continue towards 0.6494 and further to 0.6509.