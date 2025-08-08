The AUDUSD rate is rising, firmly holding in the price area above 0.6500. Discover more in our analysis for 8 August 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: participants await the RBA rate decision early next week

Current trend: moving upwards

AUDUSD forecast for 8 August 2025: 0.6500 or 0.6550

Fundamental analysis

Market participants are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision next week. The central bank is expected to cut its interest rate by 25 basis points after deciding to keep rates unchanged last month.

Expectations of a rate cut strengthened following last month’s inflation report, which showed that core inflation is gradually easing towards the RBA’s 2.5% target. Softer monetary policy is also supported by weak employment data, which revealed the first signs of strain in Australia’s usually resilient labour market.

AUDUSD technical analysis

The AUDUSD pair is showing moderate growth after reversing upwards from the 0.6420 daily support level. The Alligator indicator is directed upwards, confirming the bullish price momentum. The key resistance level is the yearly high at 0.6625.

The short-term AUDUSD forecast suggests growth towards the 0.6600 resistance level if bulls maintain control. However, if bears reverse the pair downwards, the price could decline towards the support area of 0.6420-0.6450.





Summary

The AUDUSD pair is on the rise, climbing above 0.6500. The market’s focus is on the RBA rate decision due next Tuesday.