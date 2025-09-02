The AUDUSD pair declined to 0.6540. Australian statistics remain highly mixed. Find more details in our analysis for 2 September 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

The AUDUSD pair entered a correction after steady gains

Economic data looks mixed, with investors awaiting signals from the RBA

AUDUSD forecast for 2 September 2025: 0.6570

Fundamental analysis

On Tuesday, the AUDUSD rate dropped to 0.6540, breaking its five-session winning streak. Investors paused amid conflicting economic signals.

Support for the Aussie came from trade and industry data. The current account deficit in Q2 narrowed to its lowest level in a year. The manufacturing PMI reached nearly a three-year high in August, remaining above the 50-point threshold for the eighth consecutive month.

However, alongside these positives, weak spots stood out. Business inventories posted their smallest increase in the past year. Overall building permits dropped sharply, erasing June’s growth. Meanwhile, private house permits showed only a very modest recovery.

Investors’ focus now shifts to the PMI release, GDP data, and tomorrow’s speech by RBA Governor Michele Bullock. This could provide further guidance on the monetary policy trajectory.

The AUDUSD forecast is moderate.

AUDUSD technical analysis

The AUDUSD H4 chart shows a strong rebound after the decline in the second half of August. Quotes reached the 0.6550-0.6560 area, from where a minor correction is observed. Support forms at 0.6500-0.6520, while resistance is located around 0.6565-0.6570, where local highs are clustered.

Bollinger Bands are expanding upwards, confirming the sustained bullish momentum, although current movement is near the channel’s upper boundary. The Stochastic is in overbought territory, signaling the likelihood of a short-term correction. MACD remains in positive territory, supporting medium-term growth.

In the short term, consolidation within the 0.6500-0.6570 range is likely. To continue the uptrend, the pair needs to secure a breakout above 0.6570, with targets at 0.6600-0.6620. A breakout below 0.6500 could open the way for a correction towards 0.6460-0.6440.





Summary

The AUDUSD pair entered a mild correction after five days of growth. The AUDUSD forecast for today, 2 September 2025, suggests short-term consolidation and a return to 0.6570.

