The AUDUSD rate shows moderate growth, consolidating above the 0.6600 mark. Today, the market focus is on the US CPI data. Discover more in our analysis for 11 September 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: the market awaits US consumer inflation data today, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) scheduled for release

Current trend: moving upwards

AUDUSD forecast for 11 September 2025: 0.6500 or 0.6680

Fundamental analysis

The AUDUSD pair is rising, approaching its highest level since early November last year, supported by improved risk appetite amid growing expectations of a Fed rate cut. The Federal Reserve appears ready to lower rates in September following the unexpected decline in US producer prices in August, which reinforced expectations of further monetary easing.

Today, the market focus is on US consumer inflation data. Annual inflation in the US is expected to accelerate to 2.9% in August 2025, the highest level since January, after holding at 2.7% in June and July. On a monthly basis, a 0.3% increase is expected, slightly above July’s 0.2%.

AUDUSD technical analysis

The AUDUSD pair is showing steady growth after rebounding upwards from the daily support level at 0.6420. The Alligator indicator is pointing upwards, confirming the bullish price momentum. The key resistance level is the high at 0.6635.

The short-term AUDUSD forecast suggests further growth towards the resistance level around 0.6680 if the bulls maintain their initiative. Conversely, if the bears reverse the quotes downwards, the pair could dip to the support level near 0.6500.





Summary

AUDUSD quotes are moderately rising, consolidating above the 0.6600 level. Today, the market awaits US consumer inflation data.

