The AUDUSD pair is consolidating around 0.6660 on Friday. The Australian dollar has every chance to close the week with its best result since April. Discover more in our analysis for 12 September 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

The Australian dollar benefits from the weakening of the US dollar

Inflation risks in Australia support the RBA’s cautious stance on rates

AUDUSD forecast for 12 September 2025: 0.6669

Fundamental analysis

The AUDUSD rate has slightly declined, hovering near 0.6660, close to its highest level since early November 2024. The pair is on track to show its best week since April. Support for the AUD has come from improved risk appetite and expectations of an imminent Fed rate cut in the US.

US statistics showed stable inflation in August, while a rise in jobless claims confirmed weakness in the labour market. High metal prices, particularly for gold and silver, provided additional support for the Australian currency.

Domestic news in Australia showed that consumer inflation expectations rose in September after a decline in the previous month. This signals more resilient demand and renewed inflationary risks. RBA Governor Michele Bullock pointed to signs of somewhat stronger growth in the private sector, calling it a positive for the economy.

These factors have reinforced the RBA’s cautious stance. The market expects rates to remain unchanged at the late September meeting. Investors are now focused on next week’s labour market data, which may provide new guidance for monetary policy.

The AUDUSD forecast is positive.

AUDUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair continues its upward move, trading around 0.6660. Since late August, quotes have been steadily climbing from the 0.6450 level and are now approaching the key resistance level at 0.6669.

The price consolidated near the upper Bollinger Band, confirming the strength of the bullish momentum. However, the Stochastic indicator is in overbought territory, indicating the likelihood of a local correction. The nearest support levels are at 0.6598 and 0.6544, and holding above them will be decisive for maintaining the trend.

Consolidation above 0.6669 will open the way to new highs, while a pullback could lead to a retreat into the 0.6600–0.6540 area.





Summary

The AUDUSD pair remains close to ten-month highs. The AUDUSD forecast for today, 12 September 2025, anticipates a retest of 0.6669 and a move to new peaks.

