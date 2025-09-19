The Australian dollar keeps losing ground against the strengthening USD, with the AUDUSD pair potentially testing the 0.6570 level. Find out more in our analysis for 19 September 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

The Australian dollar continues to weaken

Chinese news flow impacts Australia’s commodity-driven economy

AUDUSD forecast for 19 September 2025: 6570

Fundamental analysis

Today’s AUDUSD forecast favours the US dollar, which is steadily regaining strength against the Aussie. The pair is trading near 0.6600 and remains under downward pressure.

Despite expectations for further Fed rate cuts, the USD found support from updated rate projections, which fuelled renewed dollar demand and weighed on the AUDUSD rate.

Australia’s August employment report showed a decline of 5.4 thousand jobs versus expectations of a 21.5 thousand increase. While the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, the drop in new jobs raised concerns, adding to pressure on the Australian dollar.

Australia’s economy continues to show resilience, underpinned by elevated inflation, lowering the chances of an RBA rate move at the September meeting.

For 19 September 2025, the outlook also accounts for developments in China, a critical factor for AUD performance. Australia’s demand remains highly dependent on the Chinese economy, particularly in the commodity sector, meaning Chinese news continues to indirectly impact the AUD.

AUDUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD rate formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern after testing the upper Bollinger Band. The pair currently maintains its downward momentum, with the 0.6570 support level as the immediate target.

The AUDUSD forecast also takes into account an alternative scenario. Considering that quotes formed corrective waves in previous trading sessions, another pullback to the nearest resistance level at 0.6620 is possible before a decline.





Summary

The AUDUSD pair remains under pressure, with its dynamics shaped by US and Chinese news alongside signals from the RBA. AUDUSD technical analysis suggests a continued decline towards the 0.6570 support level, although a corrective bounce before the move lower cannot be ruled out.

