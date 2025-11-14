Amid positive economic data from Australia, the AUDUSD pair continues to rise, trading near 0.6535. Discover more in our analysis for 14 November 2025.
Today’s AUDUSD forecast favours the Australian dollar, which shows strong potential for partial recovery against the USD, currently trading around 0.6535.
Reasons behind the Australian dollar’s strengthening:
The AUDUSD forecast suggests that under these conditions, the Australian dollar may continue its weekly upward momentum.
On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern after testing the lower Bollinger Band. The price currently maintains its upward trajectory following the signal. The upside target could be the 0.6580 resistance level.
The AUDUSD forecast for 14 November 2025 also considers an alternative scenario in which the price may form a corrective move towards the nearest support level at 0.6515 before resuming its uptrend.
Positive economic data from Australia continues to support the Australian dollar. The AUDUSD technical analysis suggests a further rise towards 0.6580.
