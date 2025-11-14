Amid positive economic data from Australia, the AUDUSD pair continues to rise, trading near 0.6535. Discover more in our analysis for 14 November 2025.

AUDUSD forecast: key trading points

The odds of a US interest rate cut are falling by the day

Unemployment in Australia dropped to 4.3%

Job growth

AUDUSD forecast for 14 November 2025: 0.6580

Fundamental analysis

Today’s AUDUSD forecast favours the Australian dollar, which shows strong potential for partial recovery against the USD, currently trading around 0.6535.

Reasons behind the Australian dollar’s strengthening:

The USD remains under pressure as expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut weaken daily

The US economy continues to disappoint, with weak economic data anticipated for the current period

The recently ended US government shutdown will continue to affect economic indicators for some time until stability returns

Strong Australian labour market data: unemployment fell to 4.3% compared to the forecast of 4.4%, while total employment rose significantly

The Reserve Bank of Australia may delay a rate review, providing additional support to the AUD

The AUDUSD forecast suggests that under these conditions, the Australian dollar may continue its weekly upward momentum.

AUDUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern after testing the lower Bollinger Band. The price currently maintains its upward trajectory following the signal. The upside target could be the 0.6580 resistance level.

The AUDUSD forecast for 14 November 2025 also considers an alternative scenario in which the price may form a corrective move towards the nearest support level at 0.6515 before resuming its uptrend.





Summary

Positive economic data from Australia continues to support the Australian dollar. The AUDUSD technical analysis suggests a further rise towards 0.6580.

