The NZDUSD pair continues to correct ahead of US news. Positive data will trigger a decline in the NZDUSD rate.
Despite New Zealand’s Food Price Index (FPI) (m/m) exceeding forecasts, it had little impact on strengthening the New Zealand dollar.
In the absence of other news concerning the New Zealand dollar, the focus shifts to US statistics. The US Consumer Price Index is projected to increase slightly (0.1%). Given the previous report’s zero reading, this represents a positive development for the US dollar. The strengthening of the US dollar may push the NZDUSD rate lower.
US initial jobless claims are expected to decrease, bolstering investor sentiment and strengthening the US dollar.
The US news outlook could turn negative for the New Zealand dollar, further pressuring the NZDUSD rate downward.
On the H4 chart, the NZDUSD pair has completed a decline wave, reaching 0.6064. Today, 11 July 2024, a correction towards 0.6108 is expected. Once the correction is complete, a new decline wave could start, aiming for the local target of 0.6024. Subsequently, the price might rise to 0.6064 (testing from below) before declining to 0.5977, the estimated target.
At this stage, NZDUSD technical analysis aligns with US news, suggesting that the trend will continue to the 0.6024 and 0.5974 targets.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.