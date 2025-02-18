The EURUSD pair stabilises around 1.0456 on Tuesday as investors take a pause ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes. Find out more in our analysis for 18 February 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD pair rose and temporarily stopped

Investors are saving their strength ahead of tomorrow’s release of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes

EURUSD forecast for 18 February 2025: 1.0444 and 1.0418

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is hovering around 1.0456 on Tuesday.

The EURUSD pair is stable around two-month peaks as the market assesses tariff fears and the possibility of a US interest rate cut.

This week, investors will primarily focus on the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes, scheduled for Wednesday. The document may give a better insight into how policymakers are assessing the risk of an expanded tariff war following President Donald Trump’s numerous statements.

Last week’s statistics showed that US consumer prices in January rose at the highest pace in the last eighteen months. Such figures confirm the Federal Reserve’s leisurely approach to rate cuts amid growing economic uncertainty. Against this backdrop, a pause in monetary policy easing in the first half of 2025 looks justified. This will give the Fed an opportunity to assess the impact of trade tariffs on inflation.

The EURUSD forecast appears moderately positive.

EURUSD technical analysis

The EURUSD H4 chart shows the possibility of a local correction towards 1.0444. A breakout below this level will open the way towards 1.0418.

If the favourable momentum returns, investors will target 1.0517 for buying.





Summary

The EURUSD pair remains around two-month highs but is on hold now in anticipation of the Federal Reserve minutes. The EURUSD forecast for today, 18 February 2025, suggests a small corrective movement towards 1.0444.