The EURUSD pair is rising to 1.0855 as the US dollar is suffering from the high level of risk in the economy. Find out more in our analysis for 11 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD pair continues its ascent

The market is working against the US dollar due to the ambitions of the Trump administration and a possible economic recession

EURUSD forecast for 11 March 2025: 1.0889 and 1.0900

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate rose to 1.0855 on Tuesday.

The primary currency pair is hovering around four-month highs due to major concerns about US President Donald Trump’s trade policy and potential personnel changes in the government. In addition, investors are anxiously looking at signals about conditions that could cause a recession in the US economy.

Trump earlier called what is happening in the US economic system a transition phase. There is a possibility of a recession, and Trump did not rule it out.

This week, the focus is on the US CPI data for February and the PPI report. All this could provide new data about the price environment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting scheduled for 19 March.

The EURUSD forecast is moderately favourable.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the nearest upside target is 1.0889. Subsequently, the market will attempt to test 1.0900. If the attempt succeeds, the new target will likely be 1.1000.

It is worth noting that the EURUSD pair already looks overbought and needs a technical correction.





Summary

The EURUSD pair maintains its upward momentum. The US dollar is of little interest to anyone now as the possibility of the US recession is growing, posing a huge risk to the rest of the world. The EURUSD forecast for today, 11 March 2025, expects continued steady growth to 1.0889 and then to 1.0900.