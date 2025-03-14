The EURUSD rate is undergoing a moderate downward correction, falling to 1.0800. Today, the market is focused on the eurozone’s inflation statistics. Find out more in our EURUSD analysis for 14 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: the US Producer Price Index showed no month-on-month inflation growth in February (0%)

Current trend: correcting within the uptrend

EURUSD forecast for 14 March 2025: 1.0875 and 1.0765

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair appears rather confident amid weaker-than-expected US inflation growth in February, with the CPI and PPI below forecast. Today, the market is focused on inflation statistics of the eurozone’s largest countries.

The February Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Germany, Spain, and France will be released. A more significant uptick in inflation in the leading European economies will help strengthen the euro, while weaker-than-expected data could cause the EURUSD pair to continue a downward correction.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is undergoing a downward correction after rebounding from the 1.0947 resistance level. The daily trend is upward, which is confirmed by the growing Alligator indicator, so the pair will likely continue its ascent after the correction is complete.

The EURUSD forecast for today suggests that the pair could have the potential for further decline to 1.0765 if the bears surpass the 1.0805-1.0822 support area. However, if the bulls seize the initiative and reverse the quotes upwards, the pair could rise to the 1.0875 resistance level.





Summary

The EURUSD pair is undergoing a local correction, dropping to the area around 1.0800. Today, the market is focused on the eurozone’s inflation statistics.