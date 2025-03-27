The EURUSD rate is rising, with buyers testing the 1.0785 resistance level. Discover more in our analysis for 27 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Investors fear that trade restrictions will slow US economic growth

US durable goods orders rose by 0.9% in February

The Stochastic Oscillator indicates the bearish correction may be ending

EURUSD forecast for 27 March 2025: 1.0945

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is recovering after six consecutive trading sessions of decline. The European currency received support following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on imported cars and light trucks. Investor concerns that these trade restrictions could hamper US economic growth and accelerate inflation may support the current EURUSD gains, according to the EURUSD forecast for today.

Meanwhile, US durable goods orders data rose unexpectedly by 0.9% in February to 289.3 billion USD, exceeding forecasts. Market focus now shifts to Friday’s PCE price index report, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve, and the mutual tariffs expected to be announced next week.

EURUSD technical analysis

EURUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of an ascending channel. Today’s EURUSD forecast expects bullish momentum to develop, with the price potentially rising to 1.0945. Technical indicators confirm the likelihood of an upward movement, with Moving Averages indicating the persistent uptrend and the Stochastic Oscillator exiting the oversold area, signalling the end of the correction. A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel will confirm the scenario, with the price consolidating above 1.0845.





Summary

The current EURUSD rise is supported by concerns over slowing US economic growth and inflation, while markets await key inflation data and potential tariff updates. The EURUSD technical analysis confirms the potential for continued growth, as the Stochastic Oscillator exits the oversold area, opening the way to the 1.0945 target.