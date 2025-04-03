The EURUSD rate has climbed above 1.0900 following the introduction of new US trade tariffs. Find out more in our analysis for 3 April 2025.
Yesterday, US President Donald Trump introduced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with even higher duties targeting key trading partners: 34% on China, 20% on the EU, and 24% on Japan. Additionally, a 25% tariff on foreign cars took immediate effect.
Commenting on the move, Trump described the tariffs as a strategy to support domestic manufacturing and reduce the trade deficit. In response, the EURUSD pair surged as the US dollar came under pressure due to concerns over a potential US economic slowdown triggered by ongoing trade wars.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair continues its upward movement, climbing above 1.0900. The Alligator indicator confirms the bullish trend. The key support level is at 1.0730, with resistance at 1.0955.
Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests the pair could continue to rise towards 1.0955 and higher if the bulls hold the price above 1.0900. However, if the bears regain control and reverse the quotes downwards, a correction towards 1.0730 may follow.
The EURUSD rate has broken above 1.0900 amid the introduction of new US trade tariffs. The US dollar and stock markets are under pressure as fears mount over the possible negative impact of trade wars on US economic growth.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.