The EURUSD rate is hovering around 1.0990 on Monday as market chaos continues. Discover more in our analysis for 7 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD pair is moving more actively than usual

Investors remain concerned about global trade tensions, although the White House maintains its stance

EURUSD forecast for 7 April 2025: 1.1146

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is trading around 1.0990 on Monday.

Volatility remains above average. Investors are assessing the impact of Donald Trump’s tariff policy on inflation and economic growth. The global trade war is only escalating.

Despite the market panic, the White House stands firm on its decision to impose retaliatory tariffs. On Sunday, Trump compared the tariffs to medicine you have to take to fix something. Previously, China agreed on a 34% tariff on all US-made goods, which may prompt similar measures from other countries.

The unfolding tariff saga has intensified fears over US inflation and economic growth, complicating the Fed’s policy path. Markets are now pricing in a total of 100 basis points in rate cuts for 2025.

The EURUSD forecast is positive.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD rate could recover towards 1.1146 if the pair consolidates above the 1.0954 support level.





Summary

The EURUSD pair declined and rebounded as the market remains turbulent and highly reactive. The EURUSD forecast for today, 7 April 2025, suggests a potential upward wave towards 1.1146.