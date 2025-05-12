Ahead of the Eurogroup meeting, the EURUSD pair may complete its correction and head towards the 1.1330 resistance level. Discover more in our analysis for 12 May 2025.
EURUSD forecast: key trading points
Fundamental analysis for 12 May 2025 considers today's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, where eurozone finance ministers will discuss major economic and financial issues.
Key agenda topics include:
The EURUSD forecast is rather optimistic, with the euro likely to regain ground against the US dollar after the correction.
EURUSD technical analysis
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD price has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. The pair is currently undergoing a downward wave in response to this signal. However, since quotes remain within the ascending channel, they could climb to the nearest resistance level at 1.1330 after the correction. A breakout above this level would pave the way for a continued upward movement.
That said, the EURUSD rate could correct towards 1.1140 and gain upward momentum after testing the support level.
With the Eurogroup meeting as today's main market driver, the outlook for EURUSD appears optimistic. The EURUSD technical analysis suggests a possible rise to 1.1330 after completing its current correction phase.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.