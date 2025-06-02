The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1358 on Monday as investors assess risk levels at the start of a new week. Find out more in our analysis for 2 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD rate is edging up modestly as overall market sentiment remains weak

Concerns about deteriorating global trade relations re-emerge

EURUSD forecast for 2 June 2025: 1.1390 and 1.1424

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is trading close to 1.1358 at the start of the week and the new month. Market sentiment has deteriorated due to renewed concerns over global trade tensions.

On Friday, Donald Trump said he might introduce 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports starting from 4 June. Meanwhile, US-China relations have worsened again as Beijing rejected Washington’s claims of breaching the temporary trade agreement. This has cast doubt on the likelihood of further trade talks between the two nations.

Still, negotiations could resume as early as this week.

Market focus now shifts to fresh US economic data, particularly Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report for May.

The EURUSD forecast is positive.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair shows potential to maintain its upward momentum towards 1.1390. Сonsolidation above this level would open the way for a move to 1.1424.





Summary

The EURUSD pair is attempting to move higher, although risk sentiment remains fragile. The EURUSD forecast for today, 2 June 2025, suggests an upward wave towards 1.1390.