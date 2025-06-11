EURUSD quotes are edging lower ahead of the US CPI release. The current price stands at 1.1416. Discover more in our forecast for 11 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The US dollar finds support amid easing trade tensions between the US and China

The US Commerce Secretary expressed optimism about China lifting restrictions on rare earth metal exports

The EURUSD pair remains near its recent highs; the end of the bullish trend is premature

EURUSD forecast for 11 June 2025: 1.1545

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is slightly declining on Wednesday, with the US dollar bolstered by easing trade tensions between the US and China. However, the pair remains within a sideways channel, with the upper boundary at 1.1455 and the lower one at 1.1380. Investors are cautious ahead of the US CPI report, which could push the pair out of its current range if the data surprises.

Traders continue to monitor developments in the US-China negotiations. The US Commerce Secretary expressed optimism that China might lift export restrictions on rare earth metals, while the US is considering easing limits on high-tech exports to China.

Despite this upbeat backdrop, the EURUSD pair remains close to its highs, and it is too early to conclude that the bullish trend has ended.

EURUSD technical analysis

The EURUSD rate is trading within a Triangle pattern. Today’s EURUSD forecast anticipates a rebound from the pattern’s lower boundary and a rise towards 1.1545. The Stochastic Oscillator supports a potential reversal as the indicator has reached its support line and its signal lines are crossing, pointing to a possible price increase and development of a bullish wave. A breakout above the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern and consolidation above 1.1455 would confirm the upward move.





Summary

The EURUSD pair continues to move sideways, with a potential breakout depending on the upcoming US economic data and further steps in the US-China trade talks. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a possible upward movement within the Triangle pattern towards the 1.1545 target.