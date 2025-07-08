EURUSD is rising amid continued uncertainty over the Fed’s future policy. Current quote – 1.1739. Details – in our analysis for 8 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Pressure on the US dollar increased after Donald Trump’s statement on introducing new import tariffs against 14 countries from 1 August

Trump threatened a symmetrical tariff hike if these countries impose retaliatory measures

The market still expects a Fed rate cut in July

EURUSD forecast for 8 July 2025: 1.1865

Fundamental analysis

EURUSD continues to strengthen, remaining within a downwards correction. Buyers are testing the resistance level at 1.1750, while key support sits at 1.1685. Pressure on the US dollar intensified after President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs against 14 countries starting 1 August. He also threatened symmetrical tariff hikes if these countries impose retaliatory measures.

Additional uncertainty stems from the upcoming publication of the Fed meeting minutes, where the regulator left rates unchanged. Meanwhile, strong employment data for June reduced the likelihood of an imminent policy easing, although market participants still expect a rate cut in July.

EURUSD forecast: the currency pair maintains growth potential if pressure on the US dollar continues to build.

EURUSD technical analysis

EURUSD rebounded from support and confidently consolidated above the Moving Average, signalling a sustained short-term upwards impulse. The currency pair is heading towards the key resistance at 1.1750.

Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests continued growth with priority towards reaching 1.1865. Stochastic Oscillator analysis confirms the bullish scenario: the indicator lines have exited the oversold zone and are forming a stable upwards signal, indicating increased buyer activity.

Additional confirmation will be the price moving beyond the short-term downwards correction channel.





Summary

Technical analysis of EURUSD indicates the preservation of an upwards impulse with potential to break through 1.1750 and continue rising towards the target of 1.1865, against the backdrop of a weakening US dollar due to Donald Trump’s tariff statements and expectations of a Fed rate cut.