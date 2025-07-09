EURUSD rate is rising, climbing above 1.1700 amid expectations of the FOMC minutes publication, which may hint at an imminent rate cut. Details – in our analysis for 9 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today the market awaits the publication of the FOMC meeting minutes

Current trend: an upward trend is observed

EURUSD forecast for 9 July 2025: 1.1760 and 1.1640

Fundamental analysis

The European currency is moderately strengthening amid information that the US plans to impose new tariffs against Asian trading partners in addition to sectoral ones but excluded the EU from current measures. Some EU officials have stated that the US may impose a minimum 10% tariff.

Market participants today await the upcoming publication during the US session of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes to gain insight into the regulator’s further monetary policy steps.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes show a local upward reversal, rising above the 1.1700 mark. The daily trend for the pair is upward, confirmed by the rising Alligator indicator. It is possible that the downward correction is already ending, and a new upward impulse may follow.

Within the short-term forecast for EURUSD price, if the bulls manage to hold the price above 1.1700, further growth towards 1.1760 is quite possible in the near future. If, however, the bears manage to push quotes back below 1.1700, a decline towards the support at 1.1640 may continue.





Summary

EURUSD quotes are moderately rising, climbing above the 1.1700 mark on information about possible agreements on reducing trade tariffs between the US and the EU. Today, the market focus is on the publication of the FOMC June meeting minutes.