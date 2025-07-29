Ahead of the US job openings report, the EURUSD pair may rise towards 1.1655. Discover more in our analysis for 29 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

US CB Consumer Confidence Index: previously at 93.0, projected at 95.8

US JOLTS job openings: previously at 7.769 million, projected at 7.510 million

EURUSD forecast for 29 July 2025: 1.1655

Fundamental analysis

The US CB Consumer Confidence Index remains high. Today's EURUSD forecast takes into account the potential rise in this indicator to 95.8 points. A higher reading signals consumer optimism, which may positively impact the USD.

The US JOLTS report reflects the number of unfilled positions in the country at the end of the month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the data, providing insight into labour demand, economic activity levels, and the balance between employers and job seekers.

JOLTS helps assess labour market dynamics: a high number of openings signals economic activity and rising demand for labour, while fewer vacancies point to business challenges and economic slowdown. Analysts, investors, and policymakers use these figures to guide decisions.

The forecast for 29 July 2025 suggests that job openings may fall to 7.510 million. A lower-than-expected actual figure could weigh on the US dollar and push the EURUSD rate higher.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it may initiate an upward wave based on that signal. After the recent sharp decline, a corrective move towards the nearest resistance level at 1.1655 looks likely. A breakout above this level would open the path for further bullish momentum.

At the same time, the EURUSD rate could tumble to 1.1540 before the rebound.





Summary

Today's EURUSD forecast favours the euro. A decline in US job openings, combined with EURUSD technical analysis, supports a potential price increase towards the resistance level at 1.1655 USD.