The EURUSD rate strengthens, moving into the 1.1700 area amid moderate inflation growth in the eurozone. Discover more in our analysis for 11 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: the market awaits the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due tomorrow

Current trend: moving upwards

EURUSD forecast for 11 August 2025: 1.1700 or 1.1600

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is moderately strengthening, supported by the eurozone producer price inflation data last week. According to statistics, it accelerated to 0.6% year-on-year in June 2025, driven by higher prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods.

This week, the market will focus on US inflation figures for July. The Consumer Price Index will be released on Tuesday, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday. These releases come ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled for 21-23 August, which is expected to bring more clarity on the interest rate decision at the regulator’s September meeting.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes show a local upward reversal, rising to the 1.1700 area. The current local upward movement is confirmed by the rising Alligator indicator, suggesting further potential growth for the pair.

The short-term EURUSD price forecast suggests growth towards 1.1788 in the near term if bulls push the price above 1.1700. However, if bears reverse the movement, the pair could decline towards the support level around 1.1600.





Summary

The EURUSD pair is on the rise, reaching the 1.1700 level. This week, market participants focus on the US July inflation statistics.