The EURUSD rate shows moderate growth, climbing above 1.1600. Today, the market focus is on US GDP statistics. Discover more in our analysis for 28 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today, the market awaits the US GDP data

Current trend: moving upwards

EURUSD forecast for 28 August 2025: 1.1700 or 1.1500

Fundamental analysis

The euro strengthens moderately as US President Donald Trump attempts to expand his influence over the central bank by trying to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook and replace her with a more loyal candidate. Supporting dovish expectations, New York Fed President John Williams stated on Wednesday that a rate cut at the September meeting is under consideration.

Today, market participants focus on the US Q2 GDP statistics. The indicator is expected to grow by 3.0%. A stronger-than-expected reading would support the dollar, while weaker data would boost the euro, pushing the EURUSD pair higher.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair showed a local reversal from the 1.1580 support level before climbing above 1.1600. A short-term downward correction is underway, after which growth may resume.

The short-term EURUSD forecast suggests growth towards 1.1700 and higher if bulls hold above 1.1580. Conversely, if bears gain a foothold below 1.1580, the pair may decline towards support near 1.1500.





Summary

The EURUSD rate has strengthened moderately, consolidating above 1.1600. Today, the market’s key focus is on the US Q2 GDP data.

