The eurozone’s industrial sector and stabilisation of the labour market may provide additional support for the euro and trigger further EURUSD growth towards 1.1800. Discover more in our analysis for 1 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Eurozone manufacturing PMI: previously at 50.5%, projected at 50.5%

Eurozone unemployment rate: previously at 6.2%, projected at 6.2%

EURUSD forecast for 1 September 2025: 1.1800

Fundamental analysis

The manufacturing PMI reflects the activity of purchasing managers in the industrial sector. It shows the condition and dynamics of production processes in the economy. Purchasing managers are among the first to receive information about the performance of their companies, which makes PMI a key indicator for assessing overall economic health. Readings above 50.0 indicate growth, while those below 50.0 suggest contraction.

The forecast for 1 September 2025 suggests that the eurozone manufacturing PMI may remain flat at 50.5. As the indicator stays above 50.0 and is expected to hold steady, this signals stabilisation in the industrial sector. A stronger-than-expected result could further support the euro and trigger EURUSD growth.

The EURUSD forecast also factors in that the eurozone unemployment rate is likely to remain at 6.2%. Since January 2025, unemployment has stayed nearly unchanged, which is a positive factor for the euro. A reading equal to or better than the forecast may provide additional support.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair continues to build an upward wave following this signal. Considering the fundamental data from the eurozone, quotes may head towards the nearest resistance level at 1.1800. A breakout above this level would open the way for a further bullish trend.

However, the EURUSD rate could correct towards 1.1660 before growth.





Summary

The EURUSD forecast for today favours the euro. EURUSD technical analysis points to a potential move towards the 1.1800 resistance level.

