The EURUSD pair remains under pressure after another failed attempt to break above a key resistance level, with the price currently at 1.1697. Find out more in our analysis for 2 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The US dollar remains under pressure amid rising expectations of a Fed rate cut

The US Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 58.2 points in August from 61.7 a month earlier and 67.9 a year ago

EURUSD forecast for 2 September 2025: 1.1825

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is declining after another rebound from the 1.1725 resistance level. Buyers have already attempted three times to overcome this key barrier, but bullish momentum remains limited. The US dollar continues to be pressured, as markets have increased bets on an imminent Federal Reserve rate cut, despite persistent inflationary uncertainty. They have already priced in a nearly 90% probability of a 25-basis-point cut by the end of this month.

Additional support for the EURUSD rate comes from weak US macroeconomic data. Consumer sentiment in August fell more than expected – to 58.2 points from 61.7 a month earlier. Consensus had forecast stability, while a year ago the index stood at 67.9 points.

Investors are now focusing on upcoming US labour market data. Friday will bring reports on August employment, unemployment rate, job openings, and private-sector hiring.

EURUSD technical analysis

The EURUSD pair is trading within an ascending channel, holding above the EMA-65. Current dynamics point to a strong likelihood of a bullish scenario. Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests continued upward movement towards 1.1825.

The Stochastic Oscillator is forming a buy signal: its lines turned upwards from oversold territory and are approaching the support line. A breakout above the key resistance level at 1.1745 will further confirm the bullish scenario, significantly increasing the likelihood of further growth.





Summary

The current EURUSD dynamics show limited buyer activity, and the pair’s further direction will largely depend on Friday’s US labour market data. EURUSD technical analysis indicates the continuation of a bullish scenario, with growth towards 1.1825 if the pair breaks above the 1.1745 resistance level.

