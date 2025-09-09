The EURUSD rate is rising sharply, reaching the area around 1.1800. This week, the market focus is on the ECB rate decision. Discover more in our analysis for 9 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus: on Thursday, the market is awaiting the ECB rate decision and accompanying statement

Current trend: moving upwards

EURUSD forecast for 9 September 2025: 1.1730 or 1.1830

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair has risen above 1.1700, hovering near its highest level since late July. The European Central Bank will meet this Thursday and is expected to keep rates unchanged for the second consecutive time.

The ECB is trying to assess the impact of ongoing trade uncertainty and the potential consequences of proposed US tariffs, while inflation remains at the target level for the third consecutive month.

Across the Atlantic, investors are focused on this week’s US inflation report after last week’s weak labour market data confirmed the need for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Markets are now factoring in the possibility of a larger-than-usual Fed rate cut.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, EURUSD quotes are showing growth, moving into the area around 1.1800. The daily trend for the pair is upward, as confirmed by the rising Alligator indicator. It is possible that the correction has already ended, and further growth may follow.

The short-term EURUSD price forecast suggests growth towards 1.1830 in the near term if the bulls hold the price above 1.1730. Conversely, if the bears push the pair back below 1.1730, a decline towards the 1.1580 support level may follow.





Summary

The EURUSD rate is rising, having climbed into the area around 1.1800. This Thursday, market participants are awaiting the ECB interest rate decision and accompanying statement.

