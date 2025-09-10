The EURUSD pair stalled at 1.1708, with the focus on upcoming US price data. Find more details in our analysis for 10 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD pair has completed a correction and is conserving strength ahead of US inflation reports

The market is pricing in more than one Federal Reserve rate cut before the end of the year

EURUSD forecast for 10 September 2025: 1.1688

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is stable at 1.1708 midweek. Investors are awaiting key inflation reports that could influence the Fed’s next moves.

Today, the Producer Price Index will be released, followed by the Consumer Price Index on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added around 911 thousand fewer jobs in the period up to March than previously estimated — roughly 76 thousand fewer per month. This points to a weaker labour market than previously thought.

Together with the weak August jobs report, this data underpins expectations of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut next week, with some market participants considering a more substantial 50-basis-point cut.

Overall, investors are pricing in 66 basis points of easing from the Federal Reserve this year.

The EURUSD forecast is neutral.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair climbed to highs in the 1.1760–1.1780 area, after which a downward correction followed. The immediate support level is located at 1.1688; a breakout below this mark would open the way towards 1.1630–1.1600. Otherwise, the price could return to the 1.1730–1.1760 resistance area.

Bollinger Bands indicate a widening range and increased volatility. The Stochastic Oscillator is in oversold territory, signalling a potential technical rebound. Conversely, MACD shows a weakening bullish impulse: the histogram is declining, reflecting a shift in balance in favour of sellers.

Thus, the pair’s short-term dynamics depend on the reaction to the 1.1688 level. Holding above it will create preconditions for a corrective rise, while consolidation below it will serve as a signal for deeper downside.





Summary

The EURUSD pair has paused its corrective decline and is consolidating. The EURUSD forecast for today, 10 September 2025, suggests a test of the 1.1688 level.

