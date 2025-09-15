The EURUSD rate has consolidated above 1.1700. This week, the market focus is on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Find out more in our analysis for 15 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : on Wednesday, the market awaits the Fed’s interest rate decision and accompanying statement

Current trend : moderately moving upwards

EURUSD forecast for 15 September 2025: 1.1700 or 1.1830

Fundamental analysis

This week, investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting. Markets are pricing in around a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, and about a 4% probability of a larger cut. These expectations are based on recent US data indicating a cooling labour market and restrained inflation.

Unlike the Fed, the ECB signalled the end of its easing cycle at its recent meeting, where the rate was left unchanged. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that the bank is now in a good position and that risks to growth appear more balanced.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is showing moderate growth, consolidating above 1.1700. The daily trend for the pair is bullish, as confirmed by the rising Alligator indicator. After a brief correction, further growth may follow.

The short-term EURUSD forecast suggests growth towards 1.1830 in the near term if the bulls hold the price above 1.1700. However, if the bears push the price back below 1.1700, the pair could dip towards the 1.1580 support level.





Summary

The EURUSD pair is trading above 1.1700 on Monday. Market participants are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and accompanying statement on Wednesday this week.

