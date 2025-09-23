Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s speech could trigger a pullback in the EURUSD pair towards 1.1770. Discover more in our analysis for 23 September 2025.
The forecast for 23 September 2025 suggests limited upside for the USD ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Key factors to watch:
Potential scenarios:
The forecast for 23 September 2025 shows that the US manufacturing PMI could decline to 52.2, signalling further cooling in the US industrial sector. A stronger-than-expected reading may provide additional support for the USD and pressure the EURUSD rate lower.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band, pointing to a potential corrective wave. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, the pair could slip to the nearest support level at 1.1770. A rebound from this level would open the door for a continued upward momentum.
However, the EURUSD rate could still climb towards 1.1850 without testing the support level.
Today’s outlook for EURUSD favours the euro, with Powell’s speech likely to weaken the USD. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1770 before buyers attempt another push higher.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.