The EURUSD rate came under pressure after a failed attempt to consolidate above the key resistance level. The rate currently stands at 1.1792. Find out more in our analysis for 24 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The US dollar gained support amid cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Powell noted the uncertainty of the Fed’s rate-cut trajectory

Cutting the rate too quickly could keep inflation high and require a policy re-tightening

EURUSD forecast for 24 September 2025: 1.1575

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD rate is declining after two days of growth as the US dollar gained support from cautious remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Buyers’ failed attempt to break above the key resistance level at 1.1840 increases the risk of a near-term reversal for the pair in today’s EURUSD forecast.

Powell stressed that the path of rate cuts remains uncertain, as the regulator seeks to balance inflation control with easing pressure on the labour market. According to him, easing too aggressively could leave the fight against inflation unfinished and later force the Fed to tighten policy again to return inflation to the 2% target. At the same time, maintaining overly tight conditions could significantly weaken the labour market.

Investors are now focused on the release of the PCE price index, the Fed’s key inflation gauge, which may provide additional signals about the future direction of monetary policy.

EURUSD technical analysis

The EURUSD rate is moving within an ascending channel. Currently, the pair failed to hold above the 1.1840 resistance level and started to decline, indicating mounting selling pressure.

Today’s EURUSD forecast suggests a bearish scenario with a high likelihood of reaching the lower boundary of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and a decline to 1.1575. The Stochastic Oscillator has settled below the support line, confirming the weakening bullish momentum and creating conditions for further downside.

A price consolidation below 1.1730 would confirm the bearish move.





Summary

Pressure on the EURUSD pair is increasing due to PCE expectations and Fed policy uncertainty, raising the risk of further downside. Technical analysis of EURUSD indicates strengthening bearish momentum and a heightened likelihood of a drop to 1.1575.

