Ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech, the euro is strengthening, with the EURUSD rate testing the 1.1640 mark and preparing for growth. Find more details in our analysis for 9 October 2025.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak.
Main expectations from the speech:
The forecast for 8 October 2025 is not in favour of the USD; Powell’s speech may once again weaken the US currency and trigger growth in the EURUSD rate.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, it continues its upward trajectory following the signal. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, there is potential for growth towards the nearest resistance level at 1.1700. If it is broken, the uptrend may continue further.
At the same time, a correction of the EURUSD rate towards 1.1590 before further growth should not be ruled out.
The EURUSD forecast for today may turn out positive for the euro, as the Fed Chair’s speech could shed light on future interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, the EURUSD technical analysis suggests a rise towards the 1.1700 USD resistance level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.