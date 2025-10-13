The EURUSD rate declined to 1.1600 amid a stronger dollar following signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China. Discover more in our analysis for 13 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : traders are awaiting eurozone inflation data this week

: traders are awaiting eurozone inflation data this week Current trend : moving downwards

: moving downwards EURUSD forecast for 13 October 2025: 1.1700 or 1.1650

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair is moderately declining amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions, as both governments have expressed readiness to resume negotiations.

On Friday, European stock indices fell after US President Donald Trump threatened to significantly increase tariffs on China in response to Beijing’s new export control measures on rare earth metals.

However, Trump later said he was open to talks ahead of a possible meeting with President Xi Jinping later this month, adding that trade relations with China will be fine.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is moving down from the 1.1900 resistance level. A local downward correction is underway, after which growth may resume. The key support level is now 1.1550.

The short-term EURUSD forecast suggests further growth towards 1.1800 if bulls push the price above 1.1650. Conversely, if bears gain a foothold below 1.1600, the pair could drop towards 1.1450.





Summary

The EURUSD pair has entered a downward correction, dropping below 1.1700. This week, the market will focus on eurozone inflation data.

