Ahead of the speech by Luis de Guindos, the euro has a chance to recover its position, with an upside target for the EURUSD pair at 1.1660. Find more details in our analysis for 15 October 2025.
The EURUSD forecast for today factors in the upcoming speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos.
Key expectations from his address:
De Guindos is likely to reiterate that any policy adjustments will depend on incoming macroeconomic data, including inflation, growth, and employment, which remains the standard ECB stance in periods of uncertainty.
He may discuss how inflation approaching the 2% target affects the possibility of further easing or maintaining the current rate levels. The ECB has previously highlighted downside inflation risks as a factor guiding its cautious approach.
Given the euro’s significant appreciation in 2025, Luis de Guindos may express concern that an overly strong euro could threaten export competitiveness and dampen inflation. He has previously warned that levels above 1.20 could pose challenges for the eurozone economy.
He will likely urge caution, pointing to rising economic and geopolitical risks, trade tensions, and external shocks – a tone typical for ECB officials during uncertain periods.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. Currently, the pair continues its upward wave in line with this signal. Since prices remain within the ascending channel, there is still the potential for growth towards the nearest 1.1660 resistance level. A breakout above this mark would open the way for a continued upward movement.
At the same time, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the pair could correct towards 1.1590 before resuming growth.
The ECB Vice President’s speech could have a positive impact on the EURUSD rate. Technical analysis suggests a potential upward move towards 1.1660.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.