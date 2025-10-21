The euro continues to decline and may test the support level near 1.1590. Discover more in our analysis for 21 October 2025.
Today’s EURUSD forecast takes into account the upcoming speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde.
Kay expectations from Lagarde’s remarks:
Overall, the outlook for 21 October 2025 depends heavily on Lagarde’s tone, with dovish comments likely to weaken the euro, while a more hawkish stance could support the currency.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band. The pair now continues its downward move following the signal from the pattern. Given that prices remain within an ascending channel, the pair may test the support level near 1.1590. A bounce from this mark could signal the resumption of the bullish trend.
However, today’s forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the EURUSD rate could skip the correction and rise directly towards 1.1700.
The euro is losing ground ahead of Christine Lagarde’s speech. EURUSD technical analysis suggests a likely dip towards 1.1590 before growth.
