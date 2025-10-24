The EURUSD rate is moderately strengthening, climbing above 1.1600 as markets are awaiting key US inflation data. Discover more in our analysis for 24 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the eurozone Consumer Confidence Index came in at -14.2

: the eurozone Consumer Confidence Index came in at -14.2 Current trend : moderately correcting

: moderately correcting EURUSD forecast for 24 October 2025: 1.1500 or 1.1650

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair gained slightly amid encouraging data from the eurozone. The Consumer Confidence Index rose to -14.2 in October 2025, marking the highest reading in eight months, above market expectations of -15.0 and up from -14.9 in September.

This improvement reflects easing borrowing costs and declining inflation rates in recent months. However, uncertainty surrounding European fiscal policy and potential US trade tariffs may cloud the region’s economic outlook.

Market participants are now focused on upcoming US inflation figures, with the Consumer Price Index expected to rise by 0.4% month-over-month and 3.1% year-over-year.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is undergoing a downward correction, finding strong buying interest around 1.1580. The overall daily impulse remains bullish, suggesting the potential for renewed upward movement once the correction phase is complete.

The short-term EURUSD forecast suggests growth towards 1.1650 if buyers hold the price above 1.1600. Conversely, if sellers push quotes back below 1.1580, the pair could drop to the 1.1500 support level.





Summary

The EURUSD rate is showing moderate strength, trading above 1.1600 as traders are awaiting US inflation data due today.

