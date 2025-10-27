The EURUSD pair opens the week near 1.1628, with markets tense ahead of several major events. Discover more in our analysis for 27 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

The EURUSD pair remains neutral at the start of a crucial week

Ahead lies the US-China leaders’ meeting and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision

EURUSD forecast for 27 October 2025: 1.1576 or 1.1649

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD pair begins the week around 1.1628 as investors brace for an eventful week, with major focus on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Markets are hoping for a breakthrough in trade talks after US and Chinese negotiators reached a preliminary agreement over the weekend on several critical issues, including export restrictions, fentanyl regulation, and transport tariffs. The Trump–Xi meeting is scheduled for Thursday in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Trump is also set to meet with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.

On the monetary side, traders have fully priced in a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut following weak inflation data. However, the ongoing US government shutdown continues to inject uncertainty into the markets.

Overall, the EURUSD outlook is neutral.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is hovering near 1.1628, consolidating after early-October declines. Since last week, the pair has traded within a narrow range between 1.1576 and 1.1649, reflecting uncertainty and the balance between bulls and bears.

Bollinger Bands have narrowed, signalling lower volatility and a transition to a wait-and-see mode. The Stochastic Oscillator is moving in the middle zone, suggesting a weak recovery attempt but lacking clear momentum, while MACD remains near the zero line, confirming short-term neutrality.

The key support level lies at 1.1576, with resistance at 1.1649.

Consolidation above this level could open the way towards 1.1730, while a breakout below support would add to pressure on the euro, pushing the pair towards the 1.1530–1.1500 area.





Summary

The EURUSD pair starts the week neutral, but much could change quickly in the foreseeable future. The EURUSD forecast for today, 27 October 2025, suggests potential movement towards either 1.1576 or 1.1649.

Open Account