Ahead of the Eurogroup meeting, the euro continues its attempts to strengthen, with quotes trading around 1.1575. Find out more in our analysis for 12 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Eurogroup meeting

The euro continues efforts to strengthen

EURUSD forecast for 12 November 2025: 1.1660

Fundamental analysis

The EURUSD forecast takes into account the upcoming Eurogroup meeting, which is scheduled to take place today.

The agenda includes updates on macroeconomic and fiscal indicators such as inflation, budget trends, and preliminary national budget data.

In their speeches, ministers will likely address the eurozone’s fiscal policy framework, the implementation of new economic sustainability rules, the debt sustainability of individual countries, and potential recommendations for budget adjustments.

The EURUSD fundamental analysis suggests that if the Eurogroup signals the need for tighter fiscal policy, it will provide additional support for the euro. Conversely, a softer tone implying higher fiscal spending could weigh on the currency.

During the meeting, EURUSD volatility may increase due to differing interpretations of the statements made by participants.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD rate formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. The pair continues its upward wave following this signal. Since the quotes remain within a descending channel, they may attempt to break above the upper boundary and move towards the 1.1660 level. A breakout above this mark would open the potential for continued upward momentum.

However, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the EURUSD rate declines towards 1.1540 without testing the resistance level.





Summary

The euro continues to strengthen against the USD, and positive signals during the Eurogroup meeting could further support the European currency. The EURUSD technical analysis suggests potential growth towards the 1.1660 level.

