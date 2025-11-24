Ahead of the ECB President’s speech, the EURUSD rate is forming a correction and trading near 1.1520. Discover more in our analysis for 24 November 2025.
The EURUSD forecast takes into account that ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak today.
Key expectations from her speech:
Today's EURUSD outlook considers that if the ECB President gives any hints on interest rate policy, this may impact the euro’s trajectory. A decision to keep interest rates unchanged would likely strengthen the euro against the USD.
Markets are also looking for signals from the Federal Reserve. A rate cut would weaken the USD and could push the EURUSD rate higher.
On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair may form a corrective wave following this signal. Given that the quotes remain within the descending channel, they may head towards 1.1555. A rebound from this level would open the way for a renewed downtrend.
However, today’s EURUSD forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the pair falls directly to 1.1470 without testing the resistance level.
Lagarde’s speech may trigger euro strengthening. The EURUSD technical analysis suggests a correction towards 1.1555 before a potential decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.