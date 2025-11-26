The EURUSD pair corrected downwards to the support 1.1500 level, where it met strong buying demand and is now attempting to reverse upwards. Find more details in our analysis for 26 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast: key trading points

Market focus : US producer price inflation rose 0.3% month-on-month

Current trend : moderate upward movement

EURUSD forecast for 26 November 2025: 1.1500 or 1.1650

Fundamental analysis

US producer price inflation rose 0.3% month-on-month, matching expectations. The weak data, combined with dovish comments from several Federal Reserve officials, strengthened expectations that the central bank will implement a third rate cut this year in December.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged throughout 2026, citing a resilient economy and inflation close to target. The European Commission raised its eurozone growth forecast for 2025 from 0.9% to 1.3%.

EURUSD technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is attempting to move upwards after receiving buying support near 1.1500. To extend the rise, the price must overcome the 1.1650 resistance level – a breakout would allow the uptrend to continue.

The short-term EURUSD price forecast suggests growth towards 1.1650 in the near term if bulls gain a foothold above 1.1500. If bears regain control and reverse the price downwards, the pair could dip to the 1.1500 support level.





Summary

The EURUSD pair is moderately rising after reversing upwards from the 1.1500 support level. The key resistance that must be broken for further upside is located at 1.1650.

